Prayagraj police initiative: ‘Pahal’ reunites missing people with kin, aids poor

Under the initiative ‘Pahal’ launched by SSP Prayagraj, cops are not only helping the poor and marginalised sections of the society but have launched additional efforts to trace missing or lost persons and children. Policemen are receiving applauds from citizens on the new initiative besides appreciation from their senior officials.

During the last two days alone policemen have reunited four lost persons including two twin sisters and a six-year-old boy with their kin. In one of the cases, Sarai Inayat police traced a missing woman and brought her back from Haryana.

SSP-Prayagraj Sarvshrestha Tripathi said under the initiative ‘Pahal’ policemen are approaching underprivileged and weaker sections of the society and are helping them in their daily struggle. Moreover, additional efforts are being made to reunite lost persons with their kin. Cops have been asked to take immediate action soon after receiving a complaint regarding missing girls or children and rope in all resources to trace them and reunite them with their families, he added.

On Thursday, two minor twin girls Radha and Meena (name changed) aged 14 years of Kareli area went missing. Their parents approached the police when the girls did not return home from school. SHO of Kareli police station Anurag Sharma and his team immediately constituted teams comprising women cops and launched a search for the missing something besides alerting other police stations. By evening, the girls were traced to a Durga Puja pandal at Ashok Nagar. They informed the police that they went to watch Durga Puja after school without informing their parents. Reunited with their daughters, their parents appreciated the efforts of cops.

On Friday, Lalapur police received information about a six-year-old boy found at Masuriandeen Temple at Amilia village. Police teams brought the boy to the police station and traced his kin who were also searching for him.

Sarai Inayat police on Friday reunited a 19-year-old woman with her family who has gone missing on September 5 while she had gone to a computer institute. The police team traced the woman’s location to Panipat in Haryana and brought her to Prayagraj where she was reunited with her kin. The woman left home after a scuffle with her kin. Her father lauded the cops for their massive efforts in tracing her daughter.

Earlier on Thursday, SHO of Meja police station Arun Chaturvedi and his team reached Sirsa Ghat at Ganga River where they distributed umbrellas to small vendors and persons who reside at the ghat. Fruits and other eatables were also distributed among people of marginalised sections.

PHOTO CAPTION: A policeman handing over a bunch of bananas to a needy man. (HT)