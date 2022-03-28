Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Prayagraj STF nabs wanted criminal

A 0.32 bore semi-automatic pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, some documents and cash were recovered from Mohd Saqlain by the Prayagraj STF
The arrested criminal was carrying a reward of 25000 on his arrest and had fled to Mumbai to dodge the police, said officials of Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF). (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF), on Monday, arrested a notorious criminal, who had allegedly shot at a PRD Jawan (Homeguard) in Kandhai area of Pratapgarh in July 2021. The arrested criminal was carrying a reward of 25000 on his arrest and had fled to Mumbai to dodge the police.

STF circle officer DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off the STF team arrested Mohd Saqlain near Pipri Mode on Monday.

A 0.32 bore semi-automatic pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, some documents and cash were recovered from Saqlain, he added.

A resident of Sahodarpur village in Kotwali area of Pratpgarh, police claims that Saqlain has confessed to his crime. He informed the police that on July 22, 2021, he and his aide Tafseer were going on their bike when the incident took place. Due to a heavy traffic jam, they had an argument with PRD Jawan Pawan Kumar Tiwari, following which they opened fire on him. They fled from the spot after the incident, informed CO-STF Kumar.

To evade arrest, Saqlain fled to Mumbai. Pratapgarh police had declared a reward of 25,000. Saqlain recently returned to Pratapgarh and was planning to flee to Mumbai again but was caught, the DSP added.

