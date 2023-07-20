Prayagraj traders urged to install CCTV cameras

PRAYAGRAJ: In a series of meetings with traders and locals under Operation Drishti, Prayagraj police are encouraging them to install CCTV cameras at their commercial establishments. Officials believe that besides the cameras already installed across the city and connected to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) , CCTV cameras of business establishments and homes can help fight crime by helping to identify and trace miscreants.

Police have now identified the places and roads where no CCTV cameras are installed, and incidents of crimes are frequently reported from there. (For representation)

Police officials said the motive behind installation of CCTV cameras at every nook and corner of the city was to give immediate response in case of any law-and-order situation. Police would get footage of any violence or crime on the road or at public places. This would help in identification of the culprits.

Under Operation Drishti, police will install high resolution CCTV cameras and connect them to ICCC. All footage will be captured at police control room.

All main crossings of Prayagraj are equipped with hi-tech ICCC cameras. However, there are many roads, lanes and places which lack them. Police fail to get clues if any crime takes place on any such road.

Police have now identified the places and roads where no CCTV cameras are installed, and incidents of crimes are frequently reported from there. They will soon install CCTV cameras there. During recent meetings with traders, Prayagraj police Commissioner Ramit Sharma asked them to install CCTV cameras not only inside but even outside their shops and business establishments. The cameras which will revolve will help monitor the roads. Police will ensure that these CCTV cameras are connected to ICCC and their footage is available for live monitoring. Police will get videos of any untoward incident or crime.

