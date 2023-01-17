Prayagraj: Uncle kills minor nephew for property

Mauaima police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of a seven-year-old boy whose body with deep stab marks was found in the bushes close to his house in Bahrana Khanpur village on Monday.

The uncle of the boy has been arrested and he confessed to having killed his nephew over a property-related dispute with his elder brother. The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the accused, police said.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said the body of Nazim (7), son of Mohd Qasim was found near his home in the afternoon. Qasim’s younger brother Hashim was detained after a sniffer dog traced the smell from the crime spot and reached his home. During interrogation, Hashim confessed to his crime. He informed police that his brother Qasim was living separately but was also demanding his share of the ancestral house. Their father Mohd Shakeel had not divided the property but Qasim’s wife Rubina was continuously pressing for their share.

However, Hashim was not in favour of dividing the ancestral property which resulted in scuffles in the family. Hashim had issued threats to them on earlier occasions and was infuriated after a recent altercation over the same issue. Hashim informed police that on Monday, he lured his nephew Nazim on the pretext of giving him guavas and took him to a deserted spot. Hashim then stabbed the boy multiple times with a kitchen knife and slashed his throat.