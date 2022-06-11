Prayagraj violence: Number of people mentioned in FIRs goes up to 5500

The police have increased the total number of protestors who indulged in violence and arson in the Atala area of Prayagraj on Friday from 1000 to 5500, including 95 named and around 5400 unnamed persons, in three FIRs, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar said on Saturday.

So far, police have arrested 68 people, including Kala Danda Qabristan committee chairman Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, in connection with the Friday’s violence, the SSP said.

The old city areas of Atala were transformed into a fortress with heavy security on Saturday while Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, remained deployed in the locality and nearby areas of Roshanbagh, Khuldabad, Akbarpur and Kareli. Police officials carried out a flag march in densely populated localities and lanes on Saturday morning, appealing to people to maintain peace. Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) teams also started identification of illegal constructions and encroachments in Atala and nearby areas in an apparent follow-up of warnings issued by police and administrative officials about illegal properties of rioters being targeted following the Friday’s violent protest.

“Police have also increased the total count of violent protestors who indulged in violence and arson in the Atala area of Prayagraj on Saturday from 1,000 to 5,500 in the three FIRs that have been registered at Khuldabad and Kareli police stations of the district in connection with the incident. The three FIRs have been registered under 29 different sections of IPC including on charges of rioting, arson, violating section 144, obstructing government work, attacking police personnel and damaging government and public properties,” he added.

The district administration had already issued prohibitory orders under section 144 that prevents any large gatherings in the area in run-up to the Friday prayers and stands in force even now.

The SSP said Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump has been arrested for inciting violence. Javed’s mobile phone was scanned, which revealed that he had spread messages for nationwide bandh and had urged youths to reach Atala for protests, he added. “Some deleted messages and mobile numbers are also being retrieved from his phone. Javed’s daughter has been a JNU student and her role in the incident is under investigation as she used to give advice to her father,” he said.

He further said that seized mobile phones of other arrested persons were also being scanned and messages urging others to reach Atala area are being found in WhatsApp groups on them. The modus operandi of the protestors indicates that minors and teenage youths were put on the forefront of Saturday’s stone pelting, he said.