Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held

A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Her kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning.

“A first information report (FIR) has been registered and the named accused has been arrested,” police officials said. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said body of the woman with injury marks on her head was found lying on the cot outside her house. The post-mortem examination report will determine the exact cause of her death. “On the complaint of her husband, an FIR has been registered against a person. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned further in connection with the incident,” he added.

Man shoots sister dead in Pratapgarh

PRAYAGRAJ A man allegedly shot dead his sister after an argument in Jethwara area of Pratapgarh district late Sunday night. Police arrested the accused with the illegal firearm used in the crime. An FIR had been lodged in this connection under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

According to reports, resident of Ramchandrapur village under Jethwara police of Pratapgarh district, Dharmendra aka Dhiraj Shukla returned home in an inebriated state late Sunday night. It is reported that his 25-year-old sister Kalindi rebuked him for coming home late in a drunken state. Soon the duo also had an argument over another issue as well.

In a fit of rage, Dharmendra took out a country-made pistol and opened fire on Kalindi from close range. Other family members and locals rushed to the spot on hearing the gunshot. Kalindi died before she could be taken to the hospital. Police reached the spot after being informed by locals. SP, Pratapgarh, Satpal Antil said the accused had been arrested and the firearm used in the crime was recovered from him.

