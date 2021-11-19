Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Precision medicine division to start at Lucknow’s KGMU
lucknow news

Precision medicine division to start at Lucknow’s KGMU

Patients at the King George's Medical University can now benefit from precision medication as the Centre for Advanced Research (CFAR) has initiated steps to start the precision medicine division
Precision medicine works separately for each patient and is a mix of precise and personalised drugs (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Patients at the King George’s Medical University can now benefit from precision medication as the Centre for Advanced Research (CFAR) has initiated steps to start the precision medicine division.

“Precision medicine, in simple terms, is giving medicine doses as per the body condition of the patient and also according to the impact of the illness on the body. Currently, medicines are prescribed based on a common formula for all the patients,” said Prof AK Tripathi, HoD clinical haematology and CFAR, KGMU.

The CFAR organised a day-long symposium on ‘Precision and personalised medicine’, which had several speakers, including Prof Shally Awasthy, Prof Amita Pandey (both of KGMU), Dr K Thangaraj, director, centre for DNA fingerprinting and diagnostics, Hyderabad.

Precision medicine works separately for each patient and is a mix of precise and personalised drugs, he said. The decision of medication is taken based on age, sex, gene, quality of life and social status.

Prof Tripathi said that precision medicine shall first focus on cancer patients, and ovarian cancer shall be the first disease that will be worked on. “We shall hold a meeting to find out which disease has the poor success rate and then will work on that. We can take two or three diseases at a time,” said Prof Tripathi.

Dr Shailendra Saxena of the CFAR said that not only in treatment but also in vaccine manufacturing, precision medicine is helpful. The programme was coordinated by Dr Rashmi Kushwaha and Dr SP Verma gave the vote of thanks.

