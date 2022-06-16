Prepare action plan for better health facilities in rural areas: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officers to prepare an action plan for better health facilities in rural areas on the basis of the model prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kanpur.

Addressing the senior state government officers in the high-level Team -9 meeting, Yogi said IIT-Kanpur had prepared a model to provide better health facilities in rural areas. Health department officers should study the model, prepare an action plan and submit it to the state government for approval, he said.

Yogi said due to the policy of aggressive tracing, testing, rapid treatment and rapid immunization adopted by the state government, the positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh remained minimum even as the number of Covid cases was increasing once again in various states. The last day’s positivity rate in UP was only 0.03%, while the average positivity in the current month was 0.23%, he said.

The total number of active cases in the state was 1,645. While 1,563 people were in home isolation, 29 people were under the supervision of doctors in hospitals. In the past 24 hours, more than 86,000 tests were conducted and 318 new corona patients had been confirmed. In the same period, 178 people recovered, he said.

Uttar Pradesh ranked top in the country in Covid testing and immunization with more than 11.60 million tests and over 33.40 million vaccinations. The state’s entire population of 18+ years of age had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 94.79% of adults had received both doses. As many as 98.72% of adolescents aged 15-17 had received both the first dose and 82.5% both the dose, over 92% of children aged 12 to 14 received the first dose and 52% both , he said.

“Booster doses are expected to be given to people aged 18+. The general public should be made aware of the importance of booster dose and booster vaccination centres. There is need to expedite the vaccination for the adolescents in the age group of 12-18 years,” he said.

The fleet of Advance Life Support Ambulances should be increased. All mobile medical vans should be functional. Technical support should be taken to keep the response time of the ambulance to minimum, he said.

The facilities of trauma centres established in the various medical institutions in the state should be improved. The trauma capacity of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow and BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur should be increased further. Special attention should be given to improve trauma facilities in newly established medical colleges, he said.

The ongoing process of appointment of more than 9,000 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) should be completed in a time-bound manner. Cleanliness and transparency should be maintained in the selection process. Eligible candidates should be selected and appointed at the earliest, he said.

The chief minister said to protect farmers’ interest, the wheat procurement should continue till June 30. Order for extension of procurement period should be made with immediate effect. In view of the possibility of rain in the coming days, adequate arrangements should be made for the storage of the wheat procured from the farmers, he said.