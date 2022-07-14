Prepare action plan to deal with scanty rainfall, UP CM tells depts

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said officers of the agriculture, irrigation, revenue and relief departments should be in alert mode in view of the scanty rainfall in the state. The departments should prepare an action plan to deal with the situation as well as its impact on the farmers and crops, he said.

“Merely 76.6 mm rainfall has been recorded till July 13, which is about 62% less than the normal rainfall of 199.7 mm,” he said while reviewing the monsoon situation in the state at a high-level meeting on Thursday evening.

Lalitpur, Firozabad, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%). Kheri, Deoria, Etah and Bijnor recorded below normal (60%-80%) rainfall. “In 19 such districts, only 40% to 60% of normal rainfall has been recorded,” said the CM.

Irrigation facility has been improved in UP with the expansion of canals and tubewells. All major rivers, canals and reservoirs have sufficient water, he added.

The sowing of Kharif crops has also been affected due to scanty rainfall. As per the updated status under Kharif Campaign 2022-23, only 42.41 lakh hectare land has been sown against the target of 96.03 lakh hectare, which is only 44.16% of the target. Of this, 45% is paddy cultivation alone. Last year during the same period, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown, he said.

According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of good rainfall from July 18. “However, late sowing affects the yield. But we have to be prepared for alternative arrangements,” added the CM.

The agriculture, irrigation, relief and revenue departments should maintain continuous communication with farmers through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agricultural universities, agricultural scientists in each district. Correct information should be available to farmers, said Adityanath.

Special attention should be given to districts including Banda, Chandauli, Hamirpur, Deoria, Jalaun as well as Ballia, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Sant Kabirnagar and Shravasti, he said.

“The coming one week might be challenging for us. In such a situation, make sure that there is no shortage of drinking water anywhere. There should be smooth supply of drinking water in Vindhyan and Bundelkhand region. The forest department and the animal husbandry department should make arrangements for drinking water for wild animals and cattle,” he added.

