Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prepare for investment summit: CM to officers
lucknow news

Prepare for investment summit: CM to officers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers to start preparation for the industrial investment summit to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore in UP
The first investment summit of BJP government 2.0 will be held in Lucknow within the next three months (PTI file)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officers to start preparation for the industrial investment summit “to attract investment of 10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh,” said a state government officer.

The first investment summit of BJP government 2.0 will be held in Lucknow within the next three months, wherein heads of various industrial houses will be invited, the officer said.

On March 26, a day after becoming CM for the second consecutive term, Yogi had directed officers to remember the points in the BJP’s ‘Lok Kalyan Patra-2022’ to make UP and its economy number one in the country

To make UP’s economy $1 trillion, 10 primary sectors should be identified, he had said.

After becoming CM for the first time in March 2017, Yogi had decided to organise an investors summit in Lucknow on February 21-22, 2018 in Lucknow. The state government also formulated a new industrial policy to attract investment in various sectors.

RELATED STORIES

In that summit, top industrialists of the country participated in and 1,065 MoUs worth 4.65 lakh crore were signed.

Later, another investment summit was organised on July 28, 2019. MoUs worth 60,000 crore were signed during that summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP