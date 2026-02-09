Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive and time-bound action plan to develop eco-tourism in the state, positioning it as a key pillar of employment generation, environmental conservation and economic growth. Prepare time-bound action plan to develop eco-tourism in UP: CM Adityanath to officials

The chief minister said, "The state's rich biodiversity, forest areas and natural heritage hold immense potential for eco-tourism, which needs to be systematically developed on the ground. Active participation of the private sector should be ensured so that eco-tourism can be developed as a strong and sustainable industry."

Chairing a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board on Monday, the chief minister directed that quality hotels, standard restaurants, comfortable accommodation facilities and modern infrastructure be developed at selected eco-tourism sites to attract national and international tourists.

"Promising areas such as Kusumhi Forest in Gorakhpur, Kumarganj area in Ayodhya, Kamakhya Forest Park in Ghazipur and Maheshpur Range in Lakhimpur Kheri should be developed through the PPP model, creating new employment opportunities at the local level," he added, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said that UP's biodiversity, natural resources, wetlands, lakes, wildlife and river systems are not merely tourism assets but form the foundation of the state's future.

He emphasised that eco-tourism will become a major pillar of employment, economy, conservation and global identity in the coming years and, therefore, each district should develop a safe, clean and sustainable eco-tourism model.

He further directed that eco-tourism should be developed as a robust model integrating nature conservation, local employment, private investment and rural development, with priority given to the participation of local communities in its operations.

During the meeting, it was informed that between the financial years 2022-23 and 2024-25, 44 eco-tourism infrastructure projects were initiated across major sites including Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Ranipur and Katarniaghat Tiger Reserves, as well as key wetlands such as Haiderpur, Bakhira, Sur Sarovar, Samaspur and Nawabganj.

The Board is now working on asset monetisation and long-term sustainability, under which the PPP model is being implemented for eco-lodges, floating restaurants and tourist facilities, according to the statement.

Emphasising the need to improve connectivity, the chief minister said that weekend AC bus services should be operated between Lucknow and Palia, and between New Delhi and Palia.

He also directed the launch of regional bus services for Pilibhit-Mailani-Bahraich and said that considering the success of the transport corporation's model, these services should be extended to other eco-tourism destinations as well.

It was also informed in the meeting that in 2025-26, 31 new projects have been proposed across various districts including Ayodhya, Agra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Chitrakoot, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Banda, Bahraich, Sitapur, Unnao, Ballia, Etawa and Mainpuri.

These projects focus on new parks, interpretation centres, wetland development, bird-watching towers, trails, camping and tourist amenities.

The Board is also developing an AI chatbot and a mobile app, for which suggestions have been sought from various departments.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh briefed the chief minister on departmental activities related to tourism development, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Forest and Environment Minister Arun Saxena.

