President lauds UP govt for taking Ramayan to common people through art and culture

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts to take the Ramayan to the common people through art and culture.

Addressing a gathering at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya while inaugurating the four-day Ramayan Conclave, the President said: “I applaud chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the campaign to take the Ramayan to the common people through art and culture by organising Ramayan Conclave.”

Quoting a popular verse of the Ramcharitmanas, the President said: “The meaning of this line is that knowing the whole world as God, we should accept everyone with respect.”

“Let us all see Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in every person. Lord Ram is for everyone, and Lord Ram is in everyone. Let us all fulfil our obligations with warm thought,” said the President.

“To prove the significance of the Ramayan Conclave, it is necessary that the basic ideals of Ram Katha should be propagated everywhere, and everyone should adopt those ideals. I wish that just like all people in Ram Rajya were free from physical, divine and material sufferings, similarly all our countrymen would lead a happy life,” Kovind said.

On the occasion, the President also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. President said: “Gandhiji has given the name Ram Rajya for an ideal India. Mahatma Gandhi imbibed the ideals of Lord Ram in public life. In fact, the ‘Maryada-Purshottam’ form of Lord Ram described in the Ramayan is ideal for everyone.”

Sharing his views on the holy book Ramayan, the President said: “The Ramayan is such a unique book which presents high ideals and limits of human life in front of the world through Ram Katha.”

“I am sure that this effort of the Uttar Pradesh government for promotion of the Ramayan will prove to be important in the interest of Indian culture and the entire humanity,” he said.

President Kovind also shared his views on Ayodhya by two tweets from his official twitter account.

In the first tweet, the President said: “There cannot be Ayodhya without Ram. Ayodhya is where there is Ram. Lord Ram is residing in this city forever. Therefore, this place is Ayodhya in the real sense.”

In the second tweet, President Kovind said: “Ayodhya has a meaning. It means with whom no one can wage a war. Due to Raghuvanshi rulers like Raghu, Dileep, Aja, Dashrath and Ram, their capital was considered unconquerable. Therefore, the name of this place Ayodhya will always be relevant.” President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day UP visit from August 26. He arrived in Ayodhya onboard the special presidential train. He was received by governor Anandiben Patel and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on arrival.