President Murmu to attend Ram Mandir Vedic Rituals on March 19

President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on March 19, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, also known as the Hindu New Year, and will the chief guest in Vedic rituals on the second floor of the Ram Mandir where the Shri Ram Yantra will be installed. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the event organised by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women’s Day Celebrations, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Office of Press Secretary to the President)

During her three-and-a-half-hour stay at the Ram Mandir, the President will also felicitate workers engaged in the construction of the temple. State governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event.

The Trust is finalising a list of around 5,000 VVIPs who will be invited for the mega event on March 19. Invitations will be sent to guests from the first week of March through courier services and WhatsApp calls.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, informed about the President’s Ayodhya visit on Sunday.

“The President’s office has given consent for the visit on March 19,” Misra said.

Misra was in Ayodhya for the three-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, which concluded on Sunday.

“She will remain at the Ram Mandir for three hours and will honour workers engaged in the construction of the temple,” Misra added.

According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the President will take part in Vedic rituals on the second floor of the Ram Mandir where the Shri Ram Yantra will be installed.

According to scriptures, a yantra is considered the abode of deities. The yantra to be installed on the second floor of the Ram Temple has been constructed using specific Vedic mathematics and geometric shapes that have the ability to attract positive energy, the Trust said.

According to Misra, construction of the Ram Mandir has been completed in approximately five years. Construction agencies L&T and TCS will be formally relieved of their responsibilities by May 15.

A gallery is also being constructed within the temple complex that will showcase the entire journey of the temple’s construction.

According to the Trust, for security reasons, a boundary wall approximately four kilometres long is being constructed by Engineers India Limited (EIL), a premier Indian government-owned Navratna engineering consultancy and project management company established in 1965 under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

According to the Trust, around 5,000 VVIPs will be invited to the event, many of whom are expected to arrive at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya.

In addition, around 2,500 guests are expected to arrive in Ayodhya by their personal vehicles, for which the Ayodhya administration has started making parking arrangements.

The President will also honour around 400 workers who were involved in the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a 21-foot flag atop the Ram Mandir using an automated system on November 25, 2025, at a grand flag-hoisting ceremony.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the flag at the Maa Annapurna temple located within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex on December 31, 2025, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the opening of the Ram Mandir.

Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were the chief guests at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.