President Murmu to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s first Ayush university in Gorakhpur today

The stage is set for the inauguration of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh’s first Ayush university, by President Droupadi Murmu here on Tuesday, which will be marked as Doctors’ Day. President Droupadi Murmu in Gorakhpur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

It will be the fourth functional university in Gorakhpur district, joining the ranks of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology and Mahayogi Gorakhnath University.

Before the establishment of this university, various regulatory bodies separately oversaw the disciplines of Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Yoga, and Siddha (Ayush). Now, all 98 government and private Ayush colleges across Uttar Pradesh will come under the jurisdiction of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University.

Located in Pipri, Gorakhpur, the Ayush University has been constructed on 52 acres at an approved cost of ₹267.50 crore. It is envisioned as a premier centre for traditional medical education and treatment across Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy. Once fully functional, it is expected to significantly boost medical tourism and the commercial cultivation of medicinal plants in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who played a pivotal role in bringing the project to fruition, aims to promote Ayush systems of medicine and create new employment avenues for the youth and farmers. The university is expected to enhance local incomes by encouraging herb collection and medicinal plant farming.

The foundation stone for the university was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind on August 28, 2021. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayush OPD on February 15, 2023. Recently, evening OPD sessions have also commenced, serving around 300 patients daily. Following the official inauguration, IPD (In-Patient Department) and Operation Theatre (OT) services will be made available. A 28-cottage Panchakarma unit is also ready to offer specialised therapy services.

Meanwhile, plans are underway for a fifth university in Gorakhpur — a Forestry University, as announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Land identification, syllabus design, and construction processes for the same are currently in progress.