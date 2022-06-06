Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

President performs worship at KV temple

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel presented a memento to President Kovind, while Dr. Nagendra Pandey, president of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, presented Angavastram, rosary, dupatta and prasad.
The President performed Shodashopachar poojan amid chanting of mantras. (HT)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VAARANASI President Ram Nath Kovind performed worship of Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and prayed for the welfare of the countrymen, on Sunday evening,

President Kovind and his wife arrived at the KV Temple at around 530pm and performed Shodashopachar poojan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath amid chanting of mantras by Archaks (priests) Neeraj Pandey, Satyanarayan Choubey and Sanjay Pandey.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel presented a memento to President Kovind, while Dr. Nagendra Pandey, president of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, presented Angavastram, rosary, dupatta and prasad.

As it was World Environment Day on Sunday, President Kovind planted a bel sapling on the KV Temple premises. The governor also planted a sapling on the campus.

The President also went to inspect the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He saw the gallery and Mandir Chowk Emporium. He also inspected all the photo galleries of the construction of the corridor.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma, officer on special duty Umesh Kumar Singh and additional chief executive officer Nikhilesh Mishra were also present.

