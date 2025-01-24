President, PM and others extend greetings on UP’s 76th Foundation Day

LUCKNOW The country’s top leaders on Friday conveyed heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of UP Foundation Day, emphasizing the state’s crucial role in the economic, social, political and spiritual development of India. “My best wishes to all my brothers and sisters in UP on the foundation day of this holy land. This land has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture and is now engaged in creating new chapters of development,” said the PM. (File Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and former governor Ram Naik, all took to social media to send their greetings to the people, wishing for the state’s continued progress, prosperity, and happiness.

“My heartiest greetings to all the residents of Uttar Pradesh on this Foundation Day. This state plays an important role in the economic, social, political, and spiritual development of the country. I am confident that the state will continue on the path of overall development. I wish for the continued progress, happiness, and prosperity of the hardworking and talented people of Uttar Pradesh,” stated President Droupadi Murmu in her message.

“My best wishes to all my brothers and sisters in UP on the foundation day of this holy land. This land has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture and is now engaged in creating new chapters of development. With the government’s dedication to public welfare and the tireless hard work of its people, I am confident that UP will continue to contribute immensely to the vision of a developed India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

“Warm greetings to all the residents of UP, the land of religion, knowledge, and rich cultural heritage. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the all-round development of the state and the welfare of its people,” home minister Amit Shah expressed.

“My heartiest greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the state on the foundation day of UP. This state is a symbol of India’s rich nature, culture and traditions. Over the past several years, there has been unprecedented development in the state. I pray that UP continues to write new chapters of progress and prosperity,” stated defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Former UP governor Ram Naik extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the state. He also congratulated North Indians who have settled outside the state for their livelihood. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, who have been celebrating UP Diwas in this manner for eight consecutive years, deserve commendation, he added.