President, PM mourn Lucknow fire victims; 2 lakh ex gratia announced

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Aliganj building fire in Lucknow, as leaders across party lines condoled the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Lucknow, India-June 22, 2026: A massive fire gutted a three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre at Aliganj area in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

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“Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” PM Modi said in a social media post.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the tragedy. “The news of the deaths of numerous people in the horrific fire accident that occurred in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Anandiben Patel, governor of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anandiben Patel, governor of Uttar Pradesh, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. {{/usCountry}}

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Keshav Prasad Maurya, deputy chief minister, said in a post on X, “The loss of life in the unfortunate fire incident in Aliganj, Lucknow, is deeply heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to the Almighty to grant the departed souls a place at His holy feet, give the grieving families the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow, and grant a speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti!”

Rajnath Singh, Lucknow MP and Union defence minister, also expressed condolences over the tragedy. “The incident involving a fire at a coaching center in the Aliganj area of Lucknow is deeply distressing. My condolences go out to all the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” he said.

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Pankaj Chaudhary, Union minister of state for finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP president, also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, expressed sympathy with the affected families. “The news of the fire incident at a coaching center in Lucknow, which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries to many others, is deeply distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he wrote on X.

Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP chief minister, called for collective efforts to prevent such tragedies. “The incident involving a fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow, the capital of UP, this afternoon resulting in multiple deaths and injuries is deeply tragic. Such fatal incidents are harrowing and shatter the hopes of countless families. Concerted and effective action from everyone is required to prevent such tragic events; mere finger-pointing will not suffice,” she wrote on X.

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