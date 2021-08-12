Previous govt didn’t try to create jobs in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the previous government was only engaged in the politics of caste and made no attempt to prevent brain drain by generating employment in the state.

“But in the last four years ever since the BJP came to power in 2017, the image of the state changed completely with large-scale appointment of teachers against vacant post,” he said.

The chief minister was distributing appointment letters to 2,846 newly selected lecturers and assistant teachers of government secondary schools at an event held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow under Mission Rozgar. He said his government had given jobs to over 4.5 lakh (450,000) youths in Uttar Pradesh and by the end of the government’s present term, the number will cross five lakh. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is due early next year.

In the last 15 to 20 years, no other government in the state could boast of giving jobs to such a large number of youths, he said.

Reiterating the “fair and transparent” recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, “Before 2017, every selection process used to face allegations of corruption. Desperate and hopeless, they youths were forced to migrate. The system of recruitment was mired in dishonesty and nepotism.”

“Our government has controlled the entire process and made it transparent. The effects are visible. I am happy that by following the eligibility and reservation rules, the most qualified candidates were selected as teachers by the secondary education department. About 1.5 lakh (150,000) teachers have been appointed in the departments of basic, secondary, higher and technical education,” he said.

Lauding the New Education Policy 2020, Yogi said it would encourage innovation and research.

“From 2022, the country will move forward with the new education policy,” he said.

Stressing the need for all-round development of students in Uttar Pradesh, he said with the implementation of NEP: “Education should not be just bookish knowledge, but new innovation will be brought in. This has been taken care of in the new education policy and you all have to prepare for the same.”

“If teachers perform their duties, the students will always remember them. If they are careless, the same students will curse them throughout their life. If a teacher works as a student with the curiosity to learn continuously, he will be known as a qualified teacher throughout his life,” he said.

Call to restore golden days of govt schools

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon the teachers to restore the golden days of government and aided secondary schools.

Noting that the challenge before these educational institutions was to save their identity, he said teachers would have to come forward to change their image.

Asking the selected lecturers to discharge their responsibility with sincerity, he said there was a need to build confidence in the new generation and the teachers should take a personal interest in every student.

He also asked the teachers to inform students about government welfare schemes in the education sector.

“Often, the students complain that they did not get the scholarships. It is the responsibility of teachers to inform the students regarding the same,” he stated.

Describing teachers as the building blocks of the society and the nation, he said they must realise their great responsibility and prepare a generation that will be able to lead the nation in the future.

Speaking at the event, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that under the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh was the first state to implement the education policy of India. The education system in the state was totally fair and transparent, he added.