Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to extend date to purchase maximum wheat

Gandhi's remarks came two days after she wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging a guaranteed wheat procurement from farmers in the state.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Gandhi sought the opening of all purchase centres in the state by July 15 and ensuring maximum purchase from farmers.(ANI file photo)

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi government over less procurement of wheat from farmers and urged the government to extend the date to ensure maximum purchase.

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the last date for procuring wheat has passed and the government was unable to procure wheat from several farmers. If buying wheat from all the farmers was not rhetoric, then the BJP government should ensure maximum purchase by extending the date of procurement. Or else, during the rainy season the wheat procured from farmers will be wasted."

Her remarks came two days after she wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging a guaranteed wheat procurement from farmers in the state.

She has sought the opening of all purchase centres in the state by July 15 and ensuring maximum purchase from farmers.

The Congress leader claims that in states like Punjab and Haryana, the government procurement of wheat accounts for 80-85 per cent of the total production, while in Uttar Pradesh, only 14 per cent of the 378 lakh metric tonnes of wheat produced has been procured by the government centres.

