Priyanka in Lucknow to review Cong’s preparedness for UP polls

LUCKNOW Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit to review the party’s preparedness for the UP assembly elections early next year. She will discuss with workers and leaders preparations for rallies, setting up of war rooms in assembly constituencies and points that the party may incorporate in its manifesto for the polls.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will review preparations for the party’s rallies and yatras. We have set up war rooms in 100 of the 403 assembly constituencies of UP. She will review progress of setting up of war rooms in the rest of the constituencies. A war room is already functioning at UPCC headquarters for the past six months,” said a leader.

This was her second visit to Lucknow this month. Priyanka, who was scheduled to hold interactions with party leaders at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters over the next five days, had reviewed Congress’ preparations for 2022 assembly elections in the state capital earlier this month.

“The Congress general secretary is expected to discuss with party leaders the finer points about the party’s Pratigya Yatra scheduled to be launched soon. The yatra will cover a distance of about 12,000 km to connect with people in all the major cities and assembly constituencies of the state,” said another leader.

Later this week, Priyanka was expected to discuss with party leaders some major points that the Congress proposes to incorporate in its election manifesto. Former union minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid had been appointed chairman of the party’s manifesto committee.

As Priyanka had her own priorities for the manifesto she was likely to hold discussions in this regard with the manifesto committee. Khurshid, who is likely to reach here on Thursday, was holding interactions at various levels to get feedback and give final shape to the party’s manifesto. He was scheduled to hold another interaction on the manifesto with people in Lucknow on Sunday.

“We have had about 30 virtual interactions and also held interactions in Faizabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Bahraich and Jhansi to get feedback on the manifesto. The last such interaction will be held in Lucknow on Sunday,” said Khurshid.

Various wings and departments of the state Congress were bringing out ‘Sankalp Patras’ to reach out to people of different sections of society. UPCC minority department had begun distribution of its 16-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ in front of various mosques to reach out to nearly 2.5 million people in the state.

Priyanka, who visited Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies before winding up her previous visit on September 13, was scheduled to address rallies in major cities beginning in Meerut on September 29. “But her programme to address rallies has been rescheduled. New dates will be announced soon,” said another party leader.