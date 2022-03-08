Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka leads Congress’ march on International Women’s Day

The march is being considered a bid to take the party’s ‘ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ poll plank beyond the 2022 assembly elections
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in a ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ march on the occasion of International Women’s day, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday, led ‘ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ (I am a girl, I can fight) march to give a message of women empowerment on International Women’s Day.

A large turnout was witnessed in the march that began at the 1090 crossing and ended at Veerangana Uda Devi’s statue here. The march is being considered a bid to take the ‘ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ campaign beyond the arena of 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides Priyanka and Congress legislature party leader, Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, other women candidates fielded by the party in UP assembly polls also took part in the march. Congress has fielded 159 women candidates in the state polls.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Uma Shankar Pandey, in a press statement, said by holding the march the Congress has given a message of women empowerment. He said the women empowerment was not merely a slogan for Congress and instead the party has implemented this idea to the grassroots.

The Congress brought out a manifesto for the women and women from different sections of society who participated in the march, he said.

