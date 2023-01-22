Priyashree in full command with Alexander!

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Priyashree Pal is set to lead the parade at Varanasi Commissionerate along with batchmate ACP Prateek Chauhan and first commander ACP Shiva Singh. Daughter of an army personnel, she will be riding the horse named Alexander during her first ‘on duty’ march past.

Pal recently posted a picture on Twitter with the horse and is amused with the traction and suggestion she got flooded with. “I was like really! Twitterati were like ‘Why Alexander?’, ‘Why not Chetak, Badal or Pawan? One even went on to do a poll and suggested the name of Chetak! It was amusing...how can I change the name for a parade? But, with 2 lakh views it’s the most traction generated Tweet till date,” she tells.

ACP Priyashree Pal, ACP Prateek Chauhan and first commander ACP Shiva Singh during R-Day parade rehearsal.

The feeling of giving command fills her with joy, “Horse riding has been a part of my training so I am well versed in it. He is a naughty horse but I am in full command of it. It’s tricky as you have to control the reign with one hand and in the other one, I am holding a salami shastra (weapon - sword) but then that’s the thing!”

She is happy that her first R-Day march past will make her father, a retired subedar Major, in-laws as well as the little daughter Oishi very proud.

Donning a uniform was always in her mind. “I remember how my father took my mother to the Republic Day parade in Delhi when she was pregnant with me. I saw him participate in the unit parade which used to give me immense pride at that time. Now, wearing a uniform when I am doing this makes him very proud and happy.”

After BSc in nursing, she had joined an MNC as clinical specialist. “I had two triggers — one my father and other in my village I had seen the persistent flood issue and I used to question myself ‘Why dams are not being built? I was told to take up the job of an IAS officer as that will make it easy for me to serve the people. I cleared UPPCS in first attempt and am in the last leg of my field training before my first full-fledged posting here,” she concludes.

