Case lodged in July 15 electrocution of six ‘kanwariyas’ in U.P.’s Meerut

A probe has been initiated into the incident wherein six “kanwariyas” (saffron-clad Lord Shiva devotees) were electrocuted to death and 14 others had sustained injuries after the music system mounted in a mini-truck in which they were travelling came in contact with a high-tension power line in Rali Chauhan village of Meerut district on July 15 night, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday (July 19) evening, a case was registered against unknown electricity department employees at Bhagwan police station here on the complaint of Suresh Saini who lost his two sons in the tragic incident.

Giving this information, SP (rural), Meerut, Kamlesh Bahadur said, “The case has been registered under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is underway and chargesheet would be submitted on the basis of the findings.”

Meanwhile, the four-member team constituted by Meerut DM Deepak Meena has also prepared its investigation report and is likely to submit it soon. In his complaint, Suresh Saini, the father of deceased Himanshu and Prashant, alleged that the incident occurred due to negligence of electricity department.

Earlier, managing director, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited in Meerut, Chaitra V gave a clean chit to the officials of her department, saying the high tension line was at a prescribed height and the music system touched it because its height was much more than the prescribed limit.

