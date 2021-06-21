Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Procure maximum wheat from farmers: Priyanka to UP CM

In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that all procurement centres in UP function till July 15
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that all procurement centres in Uttar Pradesh should function till July 15, 2021 to guarantee purchase of wheat from all farmers in the state.

In a letter sent to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, Priyanka said she was getting reports from different districts that only 30 to 50 quintal of wheat was being bought from a farmer at one time in the state.

She said it was causing a lot of troubles to farmers and must be stopped immediately.

She said arrangements for procurement of wheat should be made at all centres and maximum wheat be procured.

Priyanka said wheat procurement though was started in the state on April 1, 2021 most of the procurement centres remained closed due to Covid-19. She said states like Punjab and Haryana procured 80 to 85% of the total wheat produced there whereas only 14 % of about 378 metric tonnes wheat produced has been procured in UP.

She said the officers were not procuring wheat from the farmers apparently due to orders from their higher ups.

