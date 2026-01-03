Prof JP Saini appointed new Lucknow University vice chancellor

Prof Jai Prakash Saini will be the new vice chancellor of Lucknow University (LU). An official order regarding Prof Saini’s appointment was issued from Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel made the appointment using the powers vested in her under Section 12 of the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973, said the order. Prof Jai Prakash Saini has been appointed LU vice chancellor for a period of three years. (Sourced)

Prof Saini has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, it added. He has been serving as the vice-chancellor of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, since September 2023. Earlier, Prof Saini served as the VC of Netaji Subhas University of Technology, New Delhi, for five years and also held additional charge as VC of Delhi Technological University for two years.

The post had fallen vacant after the then LU VC Prof Alok Kumar Rai was appointed director at Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta in July last year. Following Prof Rai’s departure, Prof Manuka Khanna was in August last year entrusted with the additional charge of vice chancellor for a period not exceeding six months.

Speaking to HT over the phone, Prof Saini said: “I want to visit various departments (of LU after taking charge) to make a concrete plan for the university. This will help me in understanding the strengths and requirements of various departments, including academic quality, research and others. LU is synonymous with a glorious history and I would first like to understand how I can help in strengthening it further.”

He also said he knows about the potential of Lucknow University and its faculty. “LU has the maximum faculty strength in the state. I think I can work along with the human resources to bring some positive changes there,” Prof Saini added.

On being asked about how he will utilise his technical knowledge and experience in technical institutes while working in the university, he said: “Today everything is linked to technology. I will utilise my technical skills to uplift the university technologically. Technology can be used to link society with university. I want to bring a new vision and mindset and work with students who have technological understanding.”

Alleged corruption at the Lucknow University, expectations of teachers regarding the elections of the university court, and senior faculty members, researchers and faculty members, who have allegedly felt isolated from the system in the last few years, besides financial matters are some of the issues that will need the new VC’s attention.