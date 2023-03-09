Project Angrakshak: Lucknow drive aims to protect sanitation staff cleaning sewer lines

Suez India and Jal Sansthan are observing the 52nd National Safety Week with the launch of Project Angarnakshak. The project aims to protect the health of sanitation workers cleaning sewer lines and will run between March 4 and March 10.

Suez India is the agency looking after sewer management and maintenance in Lucknow.

Recognising the immense contribution of sanitation warriors, the Angrakshak campaign will advocate for issues related to the safety and health of the workers, said Rajesh Mathpal, project director, Suez India.

“The Angrakshak campaign has started at Bharwara STP. The campaign is being observed to create awareness among sanitation workers to follow safety procedures while carrying out tasks,” he said.

Mathpal further said that on March 6, a discussion was held on major workplace hazards and accidents and their prevention during a workshop followed by a quiz competition and onsite practical drills.

On March 7, an awareness programme was organised on chlorine leakage, fire, and electrical accidents through a mock drill session. Videos relating to safety issues were also shown in the training session to the workers.

On March 10, participants will be given prizes for the best performances and be given a stage to express their experiences.