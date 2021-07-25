Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Prolonged online classes affecting children’s health’

A numbers of students from class 4 to 12 studying in various schools of the state capital experienced various health problems due to prolonged online classes during the pandemic, reveals a survey
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:52 PM IST
These health issues included eyesight problems, backache, headache, fatigue and insomnia. Other than irritability, obesity and strain, 22.7 per cent respondents also reported insomnia, said the survey.

The survey was conducted by Lucknow-based Spring Dale College (SDC) chain of schools between July 14 to 23. It involved 4,454 respondents including students, teachers and parents.

Parents and teachers observed behavioural changes in children, like negative attitude, bunking online classes, misusing the gadgets meant for educational purposes and aggression. Students felt loss of confidence and low motivation which otherwise was possible in regular school days, the survey indicated.

“Uncertainty of board exams and its impact on careers of the youth was an important concern which came to fore during the survey,” said Rita Khanna, the director of Spring Dale institutions.

“Looking at the situation optimistically, teachers and students became tech savvy and comfortable taking classes and studies went unhampered in spite of the lockdown. Participants reported of learning new skills in their leisure. Family bonding enhanced and altruism increased,” she added.

Major takeaways of the survey

Health is a priority as life is precious and so are the values and relationships. Challenges being a part of it. Even in a state of dilemma moving ahead and learning is a continuous process.

School observes founder’s death anniv

The school observed the death anniversary of SDC founder BS Sood as ‘Awareness Day’ on Sunday. This year, a discussion on “The Impact of Online Teaching during the Pandemic on Learning and Well-being” marked the occasion, said school director Rita Khanna.

