Promote traditional sports, Indian culture in higher educational institutions: Governor to V-Cs
Governor Anandiben Patel asked the vice-chancellors of state universities to promote traditional sports in higher educational institutions and encourage music, art and theatre programmes depicting Indian culture, in an online review meeting held here on Thursday. In the meeting, she also discussed cleanliness in hostels and administrative matters.
While emphasising the promotion of traditional sports, she said that universities should give an opportunity to each student to participate in these competitions according to their interest. For this, the teacher should give information about the games to the students and these games should be first organised at the college level, then at the university level, and later at the state level.
The governor suggested organising the traditional inter-state sports competition by the universities. She said that universities can organise these events along the lines of traditional sports competitions organised at Raj Bhavan last month.
She asked the universities to promote events based on mythological Indian musical instruments, Indian music and theatrical performances. She said that Indian art, music and sports competitions should be promoted in universities.
During the review, she said that the winning participants from the universities would be honoured by inviting them to the Raj Bhavan.
In the course of the discussion on cultural events, Governor said that cultural programmes should be organised in all the higher education institutions of the state during national festivals like August 15 and January 26.
She directed that on the second day of these national festivals, the university campuses should be cleaned by running a campaign, in which the teachers, non-teaching officers and staff and students of the institute should participate.
She also gave strict instructions to make recruitment in universities fair and transparent. Along with this, the universities were also instructed to reduce the unnecessary expenditure load by reducing the pages of answer sheets and getting the electricity meter in the name of the consuming officer or employee.
She directed that the details of the improvements made on the shortcomings found during the visit of the special officer education to the universities should be sent for his perusal before last month.
Additional chief secretary to governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta, vice-chancellors of all universities, officer on special duty, education and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
Box plx
GUV STRESSES BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SYSTEM
Governor discussed the progress of the biometric attendance system in universities as proposed by her in April.
To ensure punctuality, teachers and other employees of all the state universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh will have to record their attendance through biometric machines.
Issuing this order Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also chancellor of the state universities, said, the biometric attendance will be linked to their monthly salary.
As per the order, all the educational institutions are required to make arrangements to install biometric machines where staff may record their attendance through fingerprint or face reading.
The arrangements are to be made in such a way that their attendance records are directly uploaded to the central server system of the universities and colleges.
The governor further added that educational institutes can use any generalised software and hardware available in the market that is compatible with computers. Governor further directed that data stored in biometric machines should be properly protected and maintained.
She gave necessary instructions for streamlining the e-system, proper maintenance of files, smooth distribution of degrees, disposal of waste material, arrangements for hostels and setting up of good management.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics