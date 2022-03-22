Promoting ODOP: NER pilot project to roll out from Gorakhpur Junction

If a pilot project undertaken by the north eastern railways (NER) succeeds, railway stations in Uttar Pradesh might soon set up stalls displaying various items under one district, one product (ODOP) initiative of the state government.

The Initiative is a part of pilot project of railways to promote indigenous products.

Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO) NER, said besides promoting indigenous products, the aim is to ensure means of livelihood to the artisans.

“Initially the stalls would be set up at the railway platform of Gorakhpur junction for 15 days. Once successful, similar stalls would also be set up at various other railway stations to showcase local products,” he said.

There are plans to set up stalls for displaying Lucknow’s famous embroidery work, Chikankari, at Lucknow railway station, terracotta artifacts at Gorakhpur junction and black pottery at Banaras junction, officials said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government too had initiated a program to set up exclusive ODOP stores on the railway platforms and also at the airports. However, the project couldn’t start due to technical issues, officials said.

