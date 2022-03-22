Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Promoting ODOP: NER pilot project to roll out from Gorakhpur Junction
lucknow news

Promoting ODOP: NER pilot project to roll out from Gorakhpur Junction

If a pilot project undertaken by the north eastern railways (NER) succeeds, railway stations in Uttar Pradesh might soon set up stalls displaying various items under one district, one product (ODOP) initiative of the state government
Promoting ODOP: NER pilot project to roll out from Gorakhpur Junction (file)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

If a pilot project undertaken by the north eastern railways (NER) succeeds, railway stations in Uttar Pradesh might soon set up stalls displaying various items under one district, one product (ODOP) initiative of the state government.

The Initiative is a part of pilot project of railways to promote indigenous products.

Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO) NER, said besides promoting indigenous products, the aim is to ensure means of livelihood to the artisans.

“Initially the stalls would be set up at the railway platform of Gorakhpur junction for 15 days. Once successful, similar stalls would also be set up at various other railway stations to showcase local products,” he said.

There are plans to set up stalls for displaying Lucknow’s famous embroidery work, Chikankari, at Lucknow railway station, terracotta artifacts at Gorakhpur junction and black pottery at Banaras junction, officials said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government too had initiated a program to set up exclusive ODOP stores on the railway platforms and also at the airports. However, the project couldn’t start due to technical issues, officials said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP