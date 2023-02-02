Proposal to rename U.P.’s Etawah district as Mulayam Nagar

A proposal was made at District Panchayat Board meeting in Etawah to change the name of the district to Mulayam Nagar in the memory of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time U.P. chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away in October last year. He was born in Saifai village of Etawah district.

In the meeting held on February 1 (Wednesday), some panchayat members mooted the idea. The proposal would formally be placed in the next Panchayat Board meeting for approval following which it would be sent to state government, said people aware of the development.

Panchayat chief Anshul Yadav, a close relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav, said the identity of Etawah was because of ‘Netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav). “All our members have proposed that Etawah be renamed as Mulayam Nagar,” he said.