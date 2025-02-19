Proposals worth 15L cr implemented: UP governor

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the state received investment proposals of about ₹45 lakh crore in the past eight years, out of which proposals exceeding ₹15 lakh crore have so far been implemented. Governor Anandiben Patel along with CM Yogi Adityanath and state finance minister Suresh Khanna arrives to attend the budget session, at the state Legislative Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The governor, who read out only the first and last few pages of her 44-page address at the joint sitting of two houses of the state legislature, made a mention of the important development projects being implemented in different regions.

About the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, she said its Jhansi node features Bharat Dynamics Limited, Kanpur node has Adani Defence Systems and Technology, Aligarh node includes Anchor Research Labs while the Lucknow node houses DRDO Brahmos Aerospace. She said these projects are set to attract an investment of ₹9,500 crore.

Lauding the state government’s efforts for construction of expressways, she said UP has the largest share in the country’s total expressway network. Besides four major expressways - Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway that are operational, the state’s longest expressway, the Ganga Expressway along with the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is under construction.

Anandiben said work is in progress on the construction of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway, the expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway, the link expressway connecting Bundelkhand Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway via Farrukhabad and the Jewar Airport Link Expressway.

The governor said in order to enhance connectivity within the state and reduce logistics costs, work is underway on Vindhya Expressway-Prayagraj-Mirzapur-Varanasi-Chandauli-Sonbhadra (320 km), Purvanchal Link Expressway from Chandauli to Ghazipur, link expressway to connect Bundelkhand Expressway to Rewa via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj and link expressway to connect Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar.

“Antyodaya se Sarvodaya’s is the guiding ‘mantra’ of the state government. To bring the economically weaker families into the mainstream of development, the state government launched the Zero Poverty Campaign on October 2, 2024,” she added.