SFI protest in Lucknow calls to root out communalism from country

The Student Federation of India (SFI) unit of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, protested against the rise of communalism in the country here on Saturday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The recent incident of violence and discrimination against students in UP schools has brought this growing tendency in society to the fore, speakers said.

SFI BBAU secretary comrade Abdul Wahab highlighted incidents that have taken place in the country in recent times and stressed on the need to stand with the oppressed. The silence of the masses is an act of support to the actions of the oppressors, he said.

Comrade Anand talked about the importance to re-visit the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of our land.

Comrade Harsha highlighted the changing nature of political society in the country and communal tendencies fuelling hatred.

Comrade Nandana, SFI BBAU president, further emphasised the need to stand and speak for the vulnerable and put a stop to hateful politics.

Comrade Abhishek spoke about how the state machinery has been acting as mere witnesses and supported such acts in silence.

The meeting ended with members of the SFI raising slogans against communalism, hate, discrimination, casteism, violence and in support of secularism and the Constitution of India.