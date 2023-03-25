Protesting Rahul’s disqualification, NSUI activists take to streets, block Lucknow University road

National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists on Saturday took out a march on the campus of Lucknow University a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.

NSUI activists being detained during their protest in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Rasing slogans in favour of Gandhi and saying that the action against him was harsh, the students started their march from near the varsity’s gate number 1. There was a commotion as they ran towards the second gate after being stopped by the police.

The varsity proctorial team asking the police to put the activists out of the campus angered the students, who then blocked the university road. The cops then bundled them in police truck and took them to Eco Garden Park, from where they were released at 5 pm, said Prince Prakash, NSUI city president-Lucknow.

Prakash said the march was to lodge their protest against the oppressive and dictatorial government. “This is an attempt to save the democracy, and will now be fought on the road,” he added.

Accusing the ruling party of implicating Gandhi in the defamation case, NSUI activists said the latter has been their voice against corruption and economic offences taking place in the country.