Provide medical support, inclusive environment to divyang inmates, says Director general (Prisons) Prem Chand Meena

The Uttar Pradesh department of prisons administration and reform services on Thursday organised a state-level sensitisation training programme to strengthen awareness and ensure the protection of rights and dignified treatment of divyang (persons with disabilities) in prisons across the state, according to a press release issued by senior jail authorities. Addressing the participants, DG underlined that the knowledge gained through the training must be effectively implemented into practice. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The officials stated that the programme focussed on safeguarding the legal rights, addressing the accessibility needs, and upholding the human dignity of divyang inmates, while emphasising the responsibility of jail authorities to foster an inclusive and humane custodial environment.

Senior superintendents, superintendents, jailers and deputy jailers from prisons across the state participated in the programme via video conferencing. The training session was led by Dr Kaushal Sharma, dean of the faculty of special education at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow.

The session covered key aspects, including the concept of disability, international standards, a human rights-based approach, legal safeguards for divyang inmates, accessible infrastructure, healthcare services, rehabilitation measures, mental health management and the statutory responsibilities of prison authorities. Officials were informed that guaranteeing equality, dignity, and access to essential facilities for divyang inmates is not only a legal requirement but also a humanitarian responsibility.

Director general (Prisons) Prem Chand Meena, along with other senior jail authorities, attended the session at the headquarters level.

Addressing the participants, DG underlined that the knowledge gained through the training must be effectively implemented into practice. He instructed all prison authorities to identify divyang inmates, maintain comprehensive records of their specific requirements, provide suitable facilities, and ensure a discrimination-free environment within prisons.