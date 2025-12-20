Public funds now directly benefiting citizens: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that public funds are now directly benefiting citizens through infrastructure and welfare initiatives. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all ongoing road construction projects be completed swiftly while maintaining strict quality standards. (FILE PHOTO)

“The state’s resources are visible in medical and engineering colleges, infrastructure projects, pension schemes, Kanya Sumangala Yojana, mass marriage schemes, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, free ration distribution and LPG gas connections,” he said. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the parallel Gorakhnath Overbridge.

The newly inaugurated Gorakhnath Overbridge, constructed at a cost of ₹137.83 crore, is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling via the Gorakhnath Temple route. It has been built parallel to the existing overbridge near the railway crossing.

Yogi also urged people to take precautions during the severe cold wave and advised them to avoid unnecessary travel. “The government has arranged bonfires, blankets and night shelters. People should wear warm clothes and seek medical advice promptly if required,” he said.

The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the Khichdi Mela, Gorakhpur Mahotsav, and ongoing development projects at the Gorakhnath Temple, directing officials to ensure flawless security, effective crowd management, and maximum public convenience.

With lakhs of devotees expected to throng the Gorakhnath Temple in the coming weeks, he said the New Year rush on January 1 should be treated as a full-scale rehearsal for the world-famous Khichdi Mela.

He directed that all ongoing road construction projects be completed swiftly while maintaining strict quality standards. He also reviewed the Heritage Corridor project and instructed officials to accelerate the pace of work.

He said that shops fully affected by the project must be provided alternative spaces through the Municipal Corporation and the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), ensuring proper rehabilitation of affected shopkeepers.

YOGI URGES PARTY WORKERS TO PROTECT GENUINE VOTERS’ RIGHTS

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged party workers to ensure that the name of not a single genuine voter is deleted from the electoral rolls. He instructed BJP workers to verify deleted names in coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), following the removal of names of absent, shifted, and deceased (ASD) voters in their respective areas.

Addressing BJP corporators and booth-level party workers at the Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium on Friday , he said, “Ensure that no genuine voter’s name is removed from the voter list. The right to vote of every eligible citizen must be fully protected.”