Public reps, voluntary bodies must cooperate to reform govt schools: U.P. chief secretary

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Friday said cooperation of public representatives, voluntary organisations, gazetted officers as well as alumni of schools should be sought in the rejuvenation campaign (”Operation Kayakalp”) of government primary and upper primary schools in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra said this while chairing a review meeting of basic education department. He said, “If more public participation is increased, ‘Operation Kayakalp’ can become a mass campaign.” “People may voluntarily contribute in the memory of their ancestors by contributing to the school buildings, gardens, labs, libraries construction or furniture etc,” he added.

The chief secretary said, “There should be competition among schools to outperform one another in terms of infrastructure, education and cleanliness level in schools.”

He directed that the rejuvenation campaign should proceed rapidly on 19 parameters like pure drinking water, furniture, disabled-friendly toilets, electricity in schools etc. “In any case, arrangements for drinking water should be made in all schools by June 30,” Mishra added. “The schools which do not have electricity facility should be connected with solar panels,” he directed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instructing to pay special attention to cleanliness in schools, he said in ancient times students studying in “Gurukuls” used to take full care of the cleanliness of their ashrams. “Dirt is the root of many diseases. So along with studies, it is also necessary to give knowledge to the students about washing hands from time to time, importance of cleanliness of the premises and sanitation among other things,” Mishra added.

“Children should be made aware about cleanliness and water conservation through wall painting, dialogue, competition etc. Along with providing education, it is necessary to increase extra-curricular activities of children,” he said. Emphasising increasing the quality of education, the chief secretary said effective content should be prepared for online and smart classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations (75 years of country’s independence), children should be made aware of environmental protection by planting saplings in all schools, the chief secretary said. Senior officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.