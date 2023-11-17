close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Publicise OTS scheme, ensure smooth power supply during Chhath Puja: Minister

Publicise OTS scheme, ensure smooth power supply during Chhath Puja: Minister

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 17, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Energy minister asks officials to ensure adequate and safe supply of electricity on roads leading to the ghats in view of the upcoming Chhath Puja

LUCKNOW As many as 2.32 lakh power consumers have availed the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme launched on November 8 by clearing arrears of over 180 crore so far, said energy minister SK Sharma, urging defaulters to benefit from the scheme by paying their dues without any interest thereon by December 31.

Energy minister SK Sharma directed officials to ensure providing electricity to consumers as per the schedule as there was no dearth of power in the state. (Pic for representation)
Energy minister SK Sharma directed officials to ensure providing electricity to consumers as per the schedule as there was no dearth of power in the state. (Pic for representation)

Reviewing the progress of OTS scheme and power supply at a meeting in Shakti Bhawan here on Friday, the minister asked officials to extensively publicise the OTS scheme that offers 100% interest waiver for small domestic consumers and farmers apart from giving up to 65% rebate in the power theft assessment amount.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sharma directed officials to ensure providing electricity to consumers as per the schedule as there was no dearth of power in the state. “Also ensure adequate and safe supply of electricity on roads leading to the ghats in view of the upcoming Chhath Puja,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out