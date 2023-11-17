Publicise OTS scheme, ensure smooth power supply during Chhath Puja: Minister

LUCKNOW As many as 2.32 lakh power consumers have availed the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme launched on November 8 by clearing arrears of over ₹180 crore so far, said energy minister SK Sharma, urging defaulters to benefit from the scheme by paying their dues without any interest thereon by December 31. Energy minister SK Sharma directed officials to ensure providing electricity to consumers as per the schedule as there was no dearth of power in the state. (Pic for representation)

Reviewing the progress of OTS scheme and power supply at a meeting in Shakti Bhawan here on Friday, the minister asked officials to extensively publicise the OTS scheme that offers 100% interest waiver for small domestic consumers and farmers apart from giving up to 65% rebate in the power theft assessment amount.

Sharma directed officials to ensure providing electricity to consumers as per the schedule as there was no dearth of power in the state. “Also ensure adequate and safe supply of electricity on roads leading to the ghats in view of the upcoming Chhath Puja,” he said.