Puja tragedy: Two minor girls die, one hurt as truck hits Pandal in Deoria district

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 07:30 PM IST

The driver of the truck was arrested and sent for a medical examination to see if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or not

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two minor girls died and another was seriously injured when a truck rammed into a Puja Pandal in Deoria district. The driver of the truck was arrested.

“The incident took place as the driver lost control over the vehicle. Two minor girls were killed and another was seriously injured. We are getting the medical examination of the driver done to ascertain if he had consumed liquor while driving,” said Sankalp Sharma, superintendent of police, Deoria.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night on the road opposite Marwadi Girls College. Two girls Trisha Yadav, 3, and her cousin Sakshi, 13, died due to injuries. Shalu, 10, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

When the incident took place, people were busy enjoying the festival. The truck was taking a turn when suddenly it hit the side wall and then the vehicles parked on the roadside. Locals present there started screaming.

Irked by the accident, the locals immediately nabbed the driver and called the police. The driver was arrested and he was sent for a medical examination. Police personnel have also been deployed on the spot.

