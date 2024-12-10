Punjabi singer Talwiinder’s enigma rocks Lucknow

Punjabi music star Talwiinder, known for hits like Gaah and Gallan 4, surprised Lucknowites with his one-of-a-kind performance on Saturday. Music star Talwiinder

“The singer-performer is synonymous with balancing intimate pop with grand, high-energy anthems. His collaborations such as Dhundhala and his EP (extended play) Nasha has crafted an enigmatic, mystique persona that extends to his stage performances and makes him stand out among many,” said an organising member.

Talwinder belted songs including Kyon Nasha Tera Hoya Hoya, Chashni, Teri Yaad Mein, Khayaal and many more. His music made the audience groove and let their hair down.

“It was a memorable experience to see Talwiinder on stage here. He’s among the most enigmatic performers in the country. Seeing him perform live in Lucknow was an experience to remember,” says Ayush Nikhare (20) a student at Lucknow University who along with his friend Mohd Husain who came from Mumbai.

Before Talwiinder, Brocode, Cornstar, TMDA and NDS presents Shai & Toor performed.

Another youngster Reene Singh, (21), a BBA student at a private college, shared, “I am a big fan of his music and didn’t want to miss the chance to see him here in my city. He made us wait for long but once on the stage he rocked the evening and left us asking for more.”

“December is turning out to be a musical month for our patrons. We have back-to-back concerts that are being staged at Phoenix Palassio,” shared an organising team member.