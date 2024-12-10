Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjabi singer Talwiinder’s enigma rocks Lucknow

ByS Farah Rizvi
Dec 10, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Music star Talwiinder, known for hits like Gaah and Gallan 4, surprised Lucknowites with his one-of-a-kind performance on Saturday.

Punjabi music star Talwiinder, known for hits like Gaah and Gallan 4, surprised Lucknowites with his one-of-a-kind performance on Saturday.

Music star Talwiinder
Music star Talwiinder

“The singer-performer is synonymous with balancing intimate pop with grand, high-energy anthems. His collaborations such as Dhundhala and his EP (extended play) Nasha has crafted an enigmatic, mystique persona that extends to his stage performances and makes him stand out among many,” said an organising member.

Talwinder belted songs including Kyon Nasha Tera Hoya Hoya, Chashni, Teri Yaad Mein, Khayaal and many more. His music made the audience groove and let their hair down.

“It was a memorable experience to see Talwiinder on stage here. He’s among the most enigmatic performers in the country. Seeing him perform live in Lucknow was an experience to remember,” says Ayush Nikhare (20) a student at Lucknow University who along with his friend Mohd Husain who came from Mumbai.

Before Talwiinder, Brocode, Cornstar, TMDA and NDS presents Shai & Toor performed.

Another youngster Reene Singh, (21), a BBA student at a private college, shared, “I am a big fan of his music and didn’t want to miss the chance to see him here in my city. He made us wait for long but once on the stage he rocked the evening and left us asking for more.”

“December is turning out to be a musical month for our patrons. We have back-to-back concerts that are being staged at Phoenix Palassio,” shared an organising team member.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On