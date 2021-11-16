Purvanchal E-way will be lifeline of eastern UP’s growth: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday the Purvanchal Expressway would not only be a means of transportation but will also become the lifeline of development of eastern UP that “remained neglected after Independence”.

Addressing a public meeting at the inauguration programme of the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district, he said, “The foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway was laid three years back. Despite the Covid pandemic, the construction was completed on schedule and was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Tuesday).

“The inauguration of the expressway will take the development of UP to a new height. The industrial cluster being developed on both sides of the expressway will generate employment,” he added.

“Within four-and-a-half years, several infrastructure and development schemes have been launched in the state. Along with the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, the state government is also working to connect Bundelkhand with a new expressway. The work on Ganga expressway will start within a few days to connect western UP with eastern UP. The work on Gorakhpur link expressway and Ballia link expressway is also continuing on a war footing,” Yogi said.

“Since 2014, the BJP government has made major efforts to improve public transport by spreading the Metro network in various cities. Next month, Metro services will be launched in Kanpur. Earlier, there were only two airports in the state-- in Lucknow and Varanasi. Now, taking benefits of the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, nine airports are functional in the state and construction of 11 new airports is in progress,” he added.

“It’s the picture of new India and new UP. Uttar Pradesh is assisting the PM’s resolve to make the country the biggest economy in the world. UP is moving fast in all sectors— infrastructure, education, health and welfare schemes. People are getting benefits of the schemes without discrimination. The symbols of faith have also been given due respect under the BJP government,” Yogi said.

