Push to ODOP: UP CM to inaugurate five common facility centres soon
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme.
Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready and would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.
“These centres have come up with a total cost of ₹18.93 crore. In 18 more districts, common facility centres (CFCs) are under construction. There will be one CFC in every district under the ODOP scheme,” Sehgal added.
The CFC in Siddharthnagar will help traders in processing and packaging “Kalanamak” rice while in Ambedkar Nagar, it will provide raw material to textile traders, automatic loom and other facilities.
The CFC is Sitapur will help provide all facilities for preparing design, samples and raw material for carpets. The CFCs in Azamgarh and Agra will help potters in producing black pottery and in manufacturing leather goods respectively.
CNG price hiked again by ₹2.20 per kg in Pune
The compressed natural gas prices in Pune have been hiked for the fourth consecutive time by ₹2.20. From April 29 onwards new rate for CNG in Pune city would be ₹77.20 per kg. Earlier this month, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1.
One person killed as ST bus mows 9 vehicles after break failure on Pune-Satara road
One person was killed, two severely injured and around five people sustained minor injuries after a state transport bus driver lost control and mowed nine vehicles including two cars and seven two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road on Thursday. The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Manikrao Kurlekar, 52, a resident of defence area behind Command Hospital in Wanowrie area of Pune. The incident happened a little ahead from where Balajinagar over-bridge ends, close to Chavannagar.
Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev
The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state. “A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.
Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs' problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district. The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.
Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
