Push to ODOP: UP CM to inaugurate five common facility centres soon

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready and would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.

“These centres have come up with a total cost of 18.93 crore. In 18 more districts, common facility centres (CFCs) are under construction. There will be one CFC in every district under the ODOP scheme,” Sehgal added.

The CFC in Siddharthnagar will help traders in processing and packaging “Kalanamak” rice while in Ambedkar Nagar, it will provide raw material to textile traders, automatic loom and other facilities.

The CFC is Sitapur will help provide all facilities for preparing design, samples and raw material for carpets. The CFCs in Azamgarh and Agra will help potters in producing black pottery and in manufacturing leather goods respectively.

