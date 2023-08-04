Pvt schools in UP to be closed on Aug 8 in show of solidarity with arrested principal

LUCKNOW All private schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and UP Board in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Tuesday (August 8) to protest the arrest of a school principal and teacher in Azamgarh after a girl student jumped off the school building there on Monday and died, said Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private School Association, UP.

The deceased student’s kin alleged that she took the extreme step over “frequent harassment” by the principal and teacher, said police. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The principal and the teacher of a private school were booked on murder charges after the 17-year-old girl student allegedly jumped off the third floor of the school building. The deceased student’s kin alleged that she took the extreme step over “frequent harassment” by the principal and teacher, said police.

“This symbolic protest seeks proper investigation into the case, and if the persons concerned are found guilty, then action must be taken. But if the student has taken a wrong step, that too should be thoroughly probed,” he said.

A cell phone was recovered from the deceased student that was given by the parents, said school authorities.

“Parents are not ready to listen to anything, they threaten to file FIR on the slightest issue. If a student takes any wrong step, the entire blame falls on the school management or the principal or the teacher,” the association claimed in a press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Showing solidarity, it has been decided to keep all schools closed on Tuesday (August 8, 2023), said Agarwal.