PWD orders statewide random audit after 94% pothole repair claim

Citing data showing 94% pothole repair on more than 47,000 km of roads, the Uttar Pradesh PWD has started random inspections from Saturday to verify the work reported by divisions across the state. Representational image (File photo)

According to figures updated till November 11, repairs have been completed on 47,860 km under the UPPWD. “For each district, a separate team will inspect the pothole repair work,” said Ashok K Dwivedi, engineer-in-chief and HoD, UPPWD. By November 15, more repair work was expected to be completed, and the updated data will be released next week, officials informed.

He said inspection sites will be chosen randomly and shared with teams a day before they leave for their allotted districts. Among the divisions, Meerut reported 95.73% completion on its 2,143.67 km stretch, followed by Azamgarh with 87.82%, as per the headquarters’ data.

All divisions will be examined under the random checking drive. Findings from field visits will be presented during a review meeting scheduled in the fourth week of November in Lucknow, the officials informed.

Teams of engineers will assess the quality of the patchwork. They will also check whether the repairs are feasible and durable. A compiled field report will be submitted to the headquarters in the coming week, after which a zone-wise and district-wise analysis of work quality will be carried out.

Up to November 11, the divisions reported the following progress in pothole repair: Meerut led with 95.73%, followed by Azamgarh at 87.82%, Devipatan at 87.51%, Saharanpur at 85.61%, Prayagraj at 84.36%, and Kanpur at 83.56%. Lucknow recorded 81.67%, Banda 80.56%, Gorakhpur 79.36%, Moradabad 79.79%, Bareilly 79.26%, Ayodhya 78.47%, Basti 78.20%, Jhansi 76.93%, Mirzapur 75.82%, Agra 76.42%, while Varanasi and Aligarh reported 74.69% and 72.60% respectively.