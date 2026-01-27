Rabta between cultural capitals: Sanatakada Lucknow Festival to celebrate city’s historic link with Calcutta
Raabta Lucknow Calcutta Ka, explores the deep cultural links between the two cities, especially following the exile of Wajid Ali Shah, to Matiaburj (Kolkata)
The 17th edition of the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival is a vibrant mix of culture, food, shopping, demonstrations, and tours. Starting from January 30, this year’s theme, Raabta Lucknow Calcutta Ka, explores the deep cultural links between the two cities, especially following the exile of the last king of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah, to Matiaburj in present-day Kolkata.
The craft bazaar will be held at Safed Baradari, lectures at the Amir-ud-Daulah Library, and the food bazaar and cultural activities at the Raja Ram Pal Singh Park—all venues adjacent to each other.
“In this edition, most musical concerts have a Bengal connection, but the performances will be universal, mixing Bengali, Hindi, and Urdu. This showcases how closely the two cities are linked. Wajid Ali Shah’s great-great-granddaughter, Manzilat Fatima, is also attending and will prepare Mutton Razala for our home-cooked food festival,” says organiser Madhvi Kuckreja.
Beyond the weaves bazaar, another highlight will be craft demonstrations, including miniature murti making, calligraphy, silver chappals, kite making, chikankari block making, Jaipur patwa hair blending, leheriya dupatta dyeing, lac bangle making, and Awadhi art displays.
“We have curated 20 outside experiences, which include eight theme walks, kasba visits with luncheon experiences, and dinners at prominent houses. The most awaited event will be the Awadh Home-Cooked Festival, held on Sunday afternoon,” adds team member Naghma Parveen.
Culture Events
January 30:
- Dhaak performance by Padma Shri Gokul Das Dhaaki and troupe
- Where is My Friend’s House: The Wajid Ali Shah Story, a kathak performance by Shruti Ghosh
- Musical dastaan Saat Muqaam Ishq Ke by the Murshidabadi Project
January 31:
- Purva Naresh’s play Bawli Betiyaan: Songs of Wicket Women
February 1:
- Folk fusion band Bruno Anonyo
February 2:
- Seher concert (5:30 am) by sarod player Ustad Irfan Muhammad Khan
- Dastan-e-Simurgh by Kafeel Jafri
- Sur Sarita: A Musical Odyssey by Rageshwari Das
February 3:
- Rhythms of Calcutta
- Fusion folk-rock band Tapi Project
