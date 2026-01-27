Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rabta between cultural capitals: Sanatakada Lucknow Festival to celebrate city’s historic link with Calcutta

    Raabta Lucknow Calcutta Ka, explores the deep cultural links between the two cities, especially following the exile of Wajid Ali Shah, to Matiaburj (Kolkata)

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 6:29 PM IST
    By Deep Saxena
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The 17th edition of the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival is a vibrant mix of culture, food, shopping, demonstrations, and tours. Starting from January 30, this year’s theme, Raabta Lucknow Calcutta Ka, explores the deep cultural links between the two cities, especially following the exile of the last king of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah, to Matiaburj in present-day Kolkata.

    This year 117 stalls will come at craft bazaar at Safed Baradari during the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival that opens on January 30
    This year 117 stalls will come at craft bazaar at Safed Baradari during the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival that opens on January 30

    The craft bazaar will be held at Safed Baradari, lectures at the Amir-ud-Daulah Library, and the food bazaar and cultural activities at the Raja Ram Pal Singh Park—all venues adjacent to each other.

    Awadhi Homecooked Food festival will be held on February 1 and this year's highlight will be Mutton Razala prepared by Wajid Ali Shah’s great-great-granddaughter Manzilat Fatima
    Awadhi Homecooked Food festival will be held on February 1 and this year's highlight will be Mutton Razala prepared by Wajid Ali Shah’s great-great-granddaughter Manzilat Fatima

    “In this edition, most musical concerts have a Bengal connection, but the performances will be universal, mixing Bengali, Hindi, and Urdu. This showcases how closely the two cities are linked. Wajid Ali Shah’s great-great-granddaughter, Manzilat Fatima, is also attending and will prepare Mutton Razala for our home-cooked food festival,” says organiser Madhvi Kuckreja.

    View of Wajid Ali Shah's grave at Sibtainabad Imambada, Matiaburj. This and many other photos clicked by Sanatkada team in Kolkata will be put on display during the exhibition
    View of Wajid Ali Shah's grave at Sibtainabad Imambada, Matiaburj. This and many other photos clicked by Sanatkada team in Kolkata will be put on display during the exhibition

    Beyond the weaves bazaar, another highlight will be craft demonstrations, including miniature murti making, calligraphy, silver chappals, kite making, chikankari block making, Jaipur patwa hair blending, leheriya dupatta dyeing, lac bangle making, and Awadhi art displays.

    “We have curated 20 outside experiences, which include eight theme walks, kasba visits with luncheon experiences, and dinners at prominent houses. The most awaited event will be the Awadh Home-Cooked Festival, held on Sunday afternoon,” adds team member Naghma Parveen.

    Culture Events

    January 30:

    • Dhaak performance by Padma Shri Gokul Das Dhaaki and troupe
    • Where is My Friend’s House: The Wajid Ali Shah Story, a kathak performance by Shruti Ghosh
    • Musical dastaan Saat Muqaam Ishq Ke by the Murshidabadi Project

    January 31:

    • Purva Naresh’s play Bawli Betiyaan: Songs of Wicket Women

    February 1:

    • Folk fusion band Bruno Anonyo

    February 2:

    • Seher concert (5:30 am) by sarod player Ustad Irfan Muhammad Khan
    • Dastan-e-Simurgh by Kafeel Jafri
    • Sur Sarita: A Musical Odyssey by Rageshwari Das

    February 3:

    • Rhythms of Calcutta
    • Fusion folk-rock band Tapi Project
    • Deep Saxena
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Deep Saxena

      Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/Rabta Between Cultural Capitals: Sanatakada Lucknow Festival To Celebrate City’s Historic Link With Calcutta
    News/Cities/Lucknow News/Rabta Between Cultural Capitals: Sanatakada Lucknow Festival To Celebrate City’s Historic Link With Calcutta
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes