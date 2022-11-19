Rae Bareli ZP chairperson post aspirant ends life in Lucknow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 19, 2022 07:26 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Borrowing money to accomplish his political aspirations cost a 49-year-old man his life as he allegedly hanged himself in a hotel room in Lucknow’s Charbagh on Friday midnight after failing to pay back the loan amount.

Police said the man, who owned a stationary store, was from Rae Bareli who had been residing at the Charbagh hotel since October 31. They said the man was apparently in hiding as he was under pressure from his debtors. He had borrowed money to contest for the Rae Bareli zilla panchayat chairman post. He had reportedly contested for the post twice in the last six years but lost both the times.

Also, three more people, including a 17-year-old girl, ended their lives in separate incidents in Lucknow in a day.

Police officials said the minor, who was a Class 12 student, ended her life by hanging, at her residence in the Alambagh area. A 22-year-old woman also died by hanging herself at her residence in Sarojininagar.

In the third incident, a 19-year-old man who worked as a daily wage labourer, hanged himself from a tree near Pipraghat intersection under Gomti Nagar Extension police station limits.

