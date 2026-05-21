Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on PM reflect immature mindset, frustration: UP BJP chief

Escalating its attack on the opposition over recent remarks targeting the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of displaying an “immature mindset and frustration” by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign engagements, particularly his dialogue with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

UP BJP chief and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File photo)

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Uttar Pradesh BJP chief and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Gandhi’s remark on the cordial exchange between the two leaders reflects his inability to accept India’s growing global stature under Modi. “In international diplomacy, friendship, trust, and personal relations also play an important role. But the Congress party has always tried to damage India’s global image. Rahul Gandhi should understand that India’s reputation on the world stage has risen today like never before,” Chaudhary said.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s remark on the cordial dialogue between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy reflects his immature mindset and frustration.

Chaudhary also targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that people have rejected what he described as “vote-bank and opportunistic politics” of both opposition parties. He alleged that the Congress and the SP had, for decades, used issues such as the economy, social justice and the Constitution for political interests.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to Modi’s foreign visits, Chaudhary said they aimed at strengthening India’s economic and strategic interests, attracting investments and boosting employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Modi’s foreign visits, Chaudhary said they aimed at strengthening India’s economic and strategic interests, attracting investments and boosting employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader rejected the opposition’s criticism of the economy and claimed that India was moving rapidly toward becoming one of the world’s largest economies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader rejected the opposition’s criticism of the economy and claimed that India was moving rapidly toward becoming one of the world’s largest economies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Chaudhary alleged that corruption, casteism and nepotism were prevalent during its tenure in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Chaudhary alleged that corruption, casteism and nepotism were prevalent during its tenure in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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