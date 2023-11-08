Rahul’s Kedarnath visit admission of defeat: Yogi in MP

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a dig at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visit to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand at a time when election campaigns in five assembly polls were on and declared it as the Congress’s admission of defeat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at Udaipura, in Raisen district on Wednesday. (PTI)

He also hit out at the Congress, holding it responsible for the country’s Partition.

“The Congress played with our beliefs. But, yesterday, I saw Rahulji on Kedarnath journey. What does this indicate? It simply means that Congress knows that in these semi-finals, the Congress has virtually conceded defeat,” Adityanath said on the second day of his campaign at Panna, Nivari, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

“Due to Modiji, a grander Kedarnath has emerged. But during the Congress rule, the Kedarnath tragedy happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who was the Gujarat chief minister at the time, had requested the then Congress government that he be allowed to help in Kedarnath but wasn’t allowed. After he became the PM, Modiji undertook the campaign to make for a grander Kedarnath. That is why when I saw Rahulji at Kedarnath, I realised that in essence he was asking oh, Lord Kedar, these (polls) are gone, now what would happen next?” he said.

NEW NOIDA AT JHANSI

Adityanath also spoke about a new Noida in Jhansi and linked it to the BJP’s pro-development push.

“Development was never there on the Congress agenda. Under the BJP, things have changed. The one (Noida) near Delhi took 46 years to realise in about 33,000 acres of land. In Jhansi, Bundelkhand, we are creating a new Noida on about 38000 acres of land where new industries will come up, ushering in employment. Our double engine governments are busy forming various schemes for the masses,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, “Did the Congress ever think of development, why didn’t they think of toilets for the poor, power supply or medical insurance or free houses for poor? The BJP government thought of all that.”

Making a rather pointed political reference without naming any political party, he said, “We get a good government if we elect good people to power. You take a flower it will be soft on touch and its smell will be pleasing. But, if you do the same with a scorpion, it is bound to bite you! That is scorpion’s nature. That is why it is important to elect a good representative because that alone helps masses get an identity.”

CONGRESS RESPONSIBLE FOR PARTITION

Addressing public meeting at Narsinghpur, his fourth for the day, Adityanath said that the Congress was responsible for the Partition.

“It is due to Congress that Pakistan and Bangladesh were created. It was due to power greed of Congress leaders that Partition took place,” he said.

‘BJP ACCORDS RESPECT, IDENTITY TO COMMON MAN’

“Till about six years back, people of Uttar Pradesh hid their identity as the state was known for frequent curfews, where mafia called the shots and where lawlessness and goonda elements ruled. Today 25 crore of people of U.P. are proud to be associated with the state as the state draws its identity from Lord Ram, Ma Ganga, Jhansi ki Rani Laxmi Bai, Avanti Bai and brave hearts,” he said.

“Good people will do good work. When good people are elected, you will have centres of excellence and there would be overall a positive vibe,” he added.

He stated that a BJP government in both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh meant that both neighbouring states cooperated with each other because of the same party government.

“BJP government accords respect to the common man and ensures benefits to them,” he added.

Adityanath also said BJP fielded so many ministers in the poll campaign to convey that the party cares for the common man.

