U.P.: ‘Restaurant On Wheels’ opens at Lucknow’s Charbagh rly station

A newly constructed rail coach restaurant was inaugurated outside Charbagh railway station here on Monday under the Railways’ food-on-wheels concept. The restaurant will be called ‘Restaurant On Wheels’. Under the concept, an abandoned railway coach has been converted into a restaurant. It was inaugurated by a female railway passenger who was travelling to Gorakhpur.

A newly constructed rail coach restaurant was inaugurated outside Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on August 28. (HT photo)

“Painting and decoration was done by restaurant operator to give it an attractive appearance,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

“This is the first restaurant on wheels established by the Northern Railway, Lucknow division, on Charbagh railway station premises to provide excellent food to the common man and railway passengers alike. This is the second such restaurant on the divisional level,” she added. “Facilities like free Wi-Fi, information on sightseeing places on video panels are there,” said station director Ashish Singh.

“This unique initiative has been started to increase revenue by providing high quality dishes to general public and rail passengers. This restaurant has been equipped with a variety of facilities and features, in which common people and railway passengers will get a feeling of uniqueness,” said divisional commercial manager Siddharth Verma.

