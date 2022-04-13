Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railway racks' paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA

UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi was informed about the shortage of racks through a letter
IIA also apprised industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ about the shortage of racks (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh.

Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to Surya Pratap Shahi, minister for agriculture in the state government, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. He said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.

With the help of the Railways, farmers and big traders transport wheat to port cities like Mumbai or Kolkata from where the consignment is sent to foreign shores.

The IIA has also apprised industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ about the shortage of railway racks for transporting wheat.

