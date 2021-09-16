Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Rain alert: Lucknow admn starts helpline, urges people not to visit crowded areas

Due to bad weather and forecast of more rain, admn has started a helpline – 6389300137/6389300138/6389300139 - to assist people
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:13 PM IST
(An uprooted tree in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area on Thursday.)

LUCKNOW In wake of the heavy rain, the district administration on Thursday urged citizens not to move out in crowded areas unless it was very important and also launched a helpline to reach out to those in need as the weathermen predicted rainfall of similar magnitude over the next 24 hours.

The state capital received a record 222 mm rainfall in 33 hours from Wednesday morning till Thursday evening. The rain was incessant for at least 16 hours, starting during the wee hours of Thursday and continuing till late night, with a few pauses.

“The state capital recorded 107 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Thursday. Our centres recorded an additional 115 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm, totalling to 222 mm of rain,” confirmed director of state MeT department JP Gupta.

“Due to bad weather and forecast of more rainfall in the hours to come, we have started a control room\helpline – 6389300137/6389300138/6389300139 to assist people in need,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The administration also issued a helpline number -1912 – for people to report power breakdowns related problems. The DM said people can also register their problems with the Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCCC) by calling on 0522-4523000. “We assure that their problems would be resolved,” he said.

